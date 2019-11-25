International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis sanctions Rs 5,380 crores for rain-affected farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund to give relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:50 IST
Fadnavis sanctions Rs 5,380 crores for rain-affected farmers
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund to give relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain. "CM @Dev_Fadnavis sanctions another Rs5380 crores from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain-affected farmers," tweeted Chief Ministers Office (CMO) Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed 'Climate Resilience Improvement and flood & drought Management Program' with representatives from the World Bank. "All technical modalities got discussed in this meeting and CM @Dev_Fadnavis directed to place this proposal for cabinet approval. @WorldBank will spend Rs3500 crores on this project out of which Rs350 crore is for technical assistance," tweeted CMO.

"This program includes diversion of floodwater to drought-prone area maintaining the environmental balance. The discussion also took place on #SmartVillage project for 20 lakh farmers in 10,000 villages for better market opportunities to farmers by connecting to corporate," informed CMO in a subsequent tweet. At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

