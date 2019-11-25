Fadnavis sanctions Rs 5,380 crores for rain-affected farmers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund to give relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund to give relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain. "CM @Dev_Fadnavis sanctions another Rs5380 crores from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain-affected farmers," tweeted Chief Ministers Office (CMO) Maharashtra.
Fadnavis also chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed 'Climate Resilience Improvement and flood & drought Management Program' with representatives from the World Bank. "All technical modalities got discussed in this meeting and CM @Dev_Fadnavis directed to place this proposal for cabinet approval. @WorldBank will spend Rs3500 crores on this project out of which Rs350 crore is for technical assistance," tweeted CMO.
"This program includes diversion of floodwater to drought-prone area maintaining the environmental balance. The discussion also took place on #SmartVillage project for 20 lakh farmers in 10,000 villages for better market opportunities to farmers by connecting to corporate," informed CMO in a subsequent tweet. At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- CMO
- World Bank
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
- Ajit Pawar
ALSO READ
Good luck to the Shiv Sena if it wants to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP: BJP
Sena needs to exit BJP-led NDA: NCP's Malik on support
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra, Cong and NCP hold the key
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik