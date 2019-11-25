International Development News
6 held, 3 on the run for selling fake Ayushman Bharat cards

Six persons were held in Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly issuing bogus health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Centre's affordable healthcare scheme, police said on Monday. The accused had organised a camp at a government school in Rajkot city to issue fake cards after charging Rs 700 each, an official said.

"On a tip-off, chairperson of the health committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Jaimin Thakar, raided the place and called in the police," an official said. "The accused were charging Rs 700 for each such card, and were using the login password of a government doctor from Bharuch identified as Dr Keshab Kumar," said Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal.

He said three accused are absconding and a Special Operation Group team has been set up to probe the crime. After the matter was exposed, Pappu Singh, PMAY nodal officer in Rajkot lodged a police case in the matter.

The six arrested have been charged for criminal breach of trust among others, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

