Tight police security provided for Mangaluru MLA

  PTI
  • |
  Mangaluru
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:03 IST
Police have decided to provide security to former minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, deputy commissioner Arunamshugiri said here Monday. A police inspector, sub-inspector andthree constables, along with a security vehicle, have been provided to him, the official said. The decision was taken in the wake of the attack on Mysuru Congress MLA Tanveer Sait at a wedding ceremony on November 17 and the assailant Farhaan Pasha was arrested, he said.

During interrogation, Pasha was believed to have said there was threat perception to the life of Khader, who is currently campaigning for the coming by-polls. Besides, police said they have information that a communal outfit was planning to eliminate Muslim political leaders after which security has been beefed up for some of them..

