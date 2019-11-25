International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Police nabbed drug peddler, seized 4 kg opium drug

A Rajasthan resident drug peddler was arrested with over four-kilogram opium in Old Bowenpally area here on Monday, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Rajasthan resident drug peddler was arrested with over four-kilogram opium in Old Bowenpally area here on Monday, police said. Gangaram Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaloor district, was on his way to deliver the drug to his customers when Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team, nabbed him at Bapujinagar, Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad and seized 4.23 kg opium from his possession.

The police also seized a two-wheeler, a cell phone, two digital weighing machine, a pocket weighing machine from his possession. Bishnoi came to Hyderabad from his native village in Rajasthan and is working with a private company as a supervisor in Malkajgiri district in Telangana.

Unable to run his family in the meagre salary, he started looking to earn some quick bucks through illegal means. "He came in contact with one Bhikaram Bishnoi from his native district who used to transport opium to Hyderabad through private buses and bought 4.23 kg opium from him to sell to customer on high rates," Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

After purchasing the opium at a rate of four lakh per kg, Bishnoi started looking for prospective customers and was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off, the police said. (ANI)

