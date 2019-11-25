International Development News
Fire at call centre in Vasant Kunj, 6 rescued

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-11-2019 20:23 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 20:23 IST
Six people were rescued on Monday after a fire broke out at a call centre in South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an official said. No injury was reported in the incident, he said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 7.10 pm, following which four fire tenders were pressed into service, he said. The blaze was brought under control by 7.50 pm, the official said.

The call centre operated at the basement of the building and the fire started from a computer system.

