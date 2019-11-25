Man brings petrol bottle to Tehsildar office to express 'anguish'

A man, named Sivakoti, went to Tehsildar office in Mangalagiri with petrol bottle on Monday morning seeking immediate redress of his grievance. Mangalagiri Tehsildar Ramprasad confirmed that Sivakoti brought petrol bottle to the office. Somehow they convinced him not to put petrol on himself, and send him back safely.

"Sivakoti had land which was taken for the development of National Highway. That happened in 2015. However, Sub division record is not implemented till date, as the record is to come from NH authorities. Now Sivakoti wants that sub division record should be brought into implementation immediately," Ramprasad told ANI. "Today morning, he came with a bottle of petrol to express his anguish. But it is not possible for Tehsildar office to do so immediately. The award on that matter came only in October 2019. That record is yet to come from National Highway authorities. We explained the matter to him and convinced him not to take any extreme step," Ramprasad added. (ANI)

