International Development News
Development News Edition

All rumours baseless, changed Twitter bio month ago: Scindia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:08 IST
All rumours baseless, changed Twitter bio month ago: Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless". Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

But the changes were made a month ago, Scindia said. "I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.

Later Scindia tweeted, "Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!" His Twitter bio had earlier stated, "Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post".

Scindia's Twitter bio now reads, "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval

Mexicos government will this week send a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress to approve a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.Speaking a...

Trump ordered Pentagon to let Navy SEAL keep Trident pin

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding an internal review, Defense Secretary Mark Esper...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals.Trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019