Two Kashmiri political leaders released from house arrest

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced release of two political leaders, who have been under detention since August 5, besides shifting of two others to their houses from the MLA hostel. Dilawar Mir, who is from PDP, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, were under detention for over 110 days and were released by the new union territory administration, officials said.

They were former MLAs and they had been under detention at their respective residences from August 5, the day when Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370. Ashraf Mir and Hakeen Yaseen, who were MLAs in the last state assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, would be shifted to their residences but remain under detention, the officials said.

Both Mir and Yaseen were among the 34 political leaders who were lodged at the MLA hostel after being shifted from Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

