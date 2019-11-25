Telangana govt sets up committee to study flyovers

The Telangana government on Monday said it has formed a committee to study issues related to flyovers here in the wake of the recent accident in which a speeding car fell off a flyover at the Biodiversity Junction. "The committee has been set up to study all the flyovers in the city, and only on the submission of its report will the Biodiversity flyover be open for public," a press release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) quoted the Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao as saying.

The car going at a speed of about 104 kmph fell off the flyover on Saturday last, killing a woman and injuring three others on the road below the flyover. The minister held a meeting with city Mayor B Rammohan and the civic officials on city-related issues.

He instructed the officials to expedite work on building 100 foot-over-bridges (FOBs), the release said. He also said bus-bays and bus-shelters should be constructed in the given time, it added. PTI SJR NVG NVG.

