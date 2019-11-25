Two held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad
Two criminals wanted in heinous crimes were arrested after an exchange of fire, police said here on Monday. In the first case, the Murad Nagar police nabbed a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 at 9.15 pm on Sunday night.
SP Sudhir Kumar said a police team signalled two bike-borne persons to stop for a checking at the eastern peripheral expressway near Duhai village on the Meerut-Delhi road. Instead of halting, the duo opened fire, he said.
In retaliatory action, one of them received a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The accused has been identified as Jaan Mohammad, a resident of Maina Putthi village under the Saroorpur police station in Meerut district. His accomplice Sachin escaped, taking advantage of darkness.
Police recovered a country-made pistol, two cartridges and the motorcycle from them. Over one dozen cases of heinous crime had been lodged against him at various police stations.
In a separate incident, a history-sheeter was intercepted for checking near the Banthla canal in the Loni border police station area at 7 pm on Monday evening. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg in an exchange of fire.
A constable, Manoj, also received a bullet injury, police said. Both were rushed for treatment to a nearby hospital.
The accused has been identified as Satyendra. His accomplice Aas Mohammad fled.
Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and the bike used in the commission of the crime, the SSP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
