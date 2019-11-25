International Development News
Two held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

  PTI
  • |
  Ghaziabad
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two criminals wanted in heinous crimes were arrested after an exchange of fire, police said here on Monday. In the first case, the Murad Nagar police nabbed a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 at 9.15 pm on Sunday night.

SP Sudhir Kumar said a police team signalled two bike-borne persons to stop for a checking at the eastern peripheral expressway near Duhai village on the Meerut-Delhi road. Instead of halting, the duo opened fire, he said.

In retaliatory action, one of them received a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accused has been identified as Jaan Mohammad, a resident of Maina Putthi village under the Saroorpur police station in Meerut district. His accomplice Sachin escaped, taking advantage of darkness.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two cartridges and the motorcycle from them. Over one dozen cases of heinous crime had been lodged against him at various police stations.

In a separate incident, a history-sheeter was intercepted for checking near the Banthla canal in the Loni border police station area at 7 pm on Monday evening. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg in an exchange of fire.

A constable, Manoj, also received a bullet injury, police said. Both were rushed for treatment to a nearby hospital.

The accused has been identified as Satyendra. His accomplice Aas Mohammad fled.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and the bike used in the commission of the crime, the SSP said.

