Hry govt claims drastic reduction in stubble burning cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:49 IST
The Haryana government on Monday claimed there has been a drastic reduction in stubble burning incidents this year. As against 10,050 incidents of stubble burning last year, 6,581 incidents were recorded this year, an official statement said.

"In view to sensitise farmers to not burning crop residue as well as for the management of crop residue in the state, the Haryana Government has also provided special equipment at subsidised rate which has resulted in 65.94 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents from November 6 till date, a 34.50 per cent decrease in such incidents were recorded in the whole season," it said. The statement said that in 2018 from November 6 to November 24, there were 4,135 stubble burning incidents whereas only 1,408 incidents have occurred during the same period this year.

"Similarly, there were 10,050 incidents of stubble burning in the entire season, last year, whereas 6,581 incidents have been recorded throughout the season, this year," it said. To completely stop stubble burning, the State Government on the directions of the apex court is giving a special incentive at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal to the small and marginal farmers for not burning non-basmati paddy crop residue.

Until November 24, an incentive amount of Rs 7.28 lakh has been given to 3438 farmers, it said. Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 1000 per acre was also given as operational cost to the small and marginal farmers for not burning crop residue.

Notably, on Monday, the Supreme Court while referring to the pollution level in Delhi, had observed that people cannot be left to die in "gas chamber". The apex court had expressed serious displeasure over the failure of the state machinery to prevent stubble burning, and said Delhi-NCR citizens are "suffocating" due to air pollution. While referring to the pollution level in Delhi, the apex court said that living in the national capital is "worse than Narak (hell)" as air quality is deteriorating year after year and now water pollution has also gone up.

An anguished court said that stubble burning was still going on in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh despite its order prohibiting it and asked as to why the government machineries of these states be not asked to compensate people, who are suffering from diseases like cancer and asthma, for their tortious act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

