Shiv Sena not to take part in Constitution Day programme to be held in Parliament

Shiv Sena will not take part in the programme which is scheduled to be held in Parliament to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:53 IST
Shiv Sena . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena will not take part in the programme which is scheduled to be held in Parliament to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the joint session of Parliament on November 26, which is celebrated as 'Samvidhan Divas'.

Shiv Sena MPs have been allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament as the party worked out an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 10-day-long programme across India on the occasion of Constitution Day.

BJP national president Amit Shah has asked all party officials and leaders at district levels to organise a screening of Prime Minister Modi's speech. He has also directed the party leaders to organise a meeting of intellectuals from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres. Before the meeting, the leaders have to pay homage to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

