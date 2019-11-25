Ashish Chauhan, ABVP's new national organising secretary

Ashish Chauhan was chosen as the national organising secretary of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday.

In a tweet, the outfit said Sunil Ambekar, who was holding the post, will now take up new responsibilities.

The decision was announced at the 65th convention of the ABVP in Agra.

