Rajasthan CM directs timely implementation of govt schemes

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday issued directions to ensure timely implementation of budget announcements, schemes and programmes. He said the budget announcements should be completed on time so that the common man got the benefits timely.

Gehlot was reviewing the implementation of the budget announcements for 2019-20 in the chief minister's office on Monday. It was our responsibility to give sensitive, transparent, accountable good governance and this sense of our government should reach grassroots, he said, adding that government services should reach all villages and should be closely monitored.

It was informed in the meeting that the state government had transferred Rs 460 crore of the 14th Finance Commission to panchayats with the intention to empower them. At the meeting, Gehlot enquired about the progress made so far on various budget announcements. Gehlot also addressed the meeting of the Rajasthan Foundation on Monday.

He said the foundation should act as a bridge between the migrant Rajasthani community and the state.

