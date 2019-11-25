50-year-old man commits suicide by jumping off high-rise

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise here on Monday, police said. The man, Pranav Sawant, leaped from the 28th floor of 'Kalpataru Crest' building in suburban Bhandup and fell on the road, a police official said.

Local residents heard a loud thud and informed the police. Sawant was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The reason for the suicide was not yet known, the official said. Sawant was staying on rent alone in one of the flats in the high-rise, the official said.

No one in the building knew about his family members, he said. "On the basis of primary information we have registered an accidental death report and are doing further investigation," the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)