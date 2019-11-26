J-K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Shopian
A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, Northern Command of the Indian Army said.
A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, Northern Command of the Indian Army said. The joint operation is still underway, Northern Command said in a tweet.
More details are awaited. This comes after a terrorist, identified as Irfan Ahmed, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Tachwara village in Pulwama today, police said. Ahmed was a listed and a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JK
- Shopian
- Northern Command
- Indian Army
- Pulwama
- Hizbul Mujahideen
ALSO READ
JK govt sets up panel to declare Dal Lake as ESZ
Muslim parties to decide in AIMPLB meeting on Nov 17 on seeking review of Ayodhya verdict, says advocate Zafaryab Jilani. PTI MNL SJK RKS MNLHMB
Teenager mauled to death by leopard in JK's Kathua
Six-year-old raped & killed in JK's Samba, accused arrested
Centre to hold conference on replicating good governance practices in JK, Ladakh