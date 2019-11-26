International Development News
UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's constituency

Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and proper infrastructure.

Students and teachers of the school in Siddharthnagar's Bansi area are forced to go in the fields to relieve themselves. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and proper infrastructure. The school is situated in Bansi area of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"We face a lot of problems every day, the biggest of which is that there are no toilets in the school. The roof also leaks after rain. We have approached the authorities but nothing has been done so far," said Poonam Pandey, a teacher in the school. The school is over 10 years old and does not have proper infrastructure.

When asked about the same, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that the issue regarding toilets and infrastructure will soon be solved across the district. "Under Operation Kayakalp we are surveying the schools that don't have toilets and boundary walls. It is our target to provide basic amenities to all schools in the next six months. I hope in the coming days we'll be able to solve all such issues," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

