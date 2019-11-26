International Development News
Development News Edition

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has asked its employees to re-join work after they called off their nearly two-month-long strike.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:28 IST
RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has asked its employees to re-join work after they called off their nearly two-month-long strike. In a letter addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO), Kushaiguda Police Station, Managing Director (MD) of TSRTC Sunil Sharma has asked for suitable arrangements to be made in all depots and bus stations to ensure smooth operations and to prevent any untoward incident.

This comes after the striking employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five RTC employees committed suicide. They have been asked to report to work from today. The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has a...

Achraf Hakimi: Dortmund's goal-scoring 'weapon' for under-fire Favre

Borussia Dortmund hope goal-scoring defender Achraf Hakimi will again be their Champions League weapon to shoot down Barcelona on Wednesday and relieve pressure on under-fire coach Lucien Favre. With two group games left, a last 16 place is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019