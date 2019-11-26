Eleven Sabarimala pilgrims injured in Kerala

Eleven Sabarimala pilgrims were injured, six of them seriously, early on Tuesday when a tree fell on them as they were passing through the Marakootam-Chandranandana route, police said. The incident occured around 2 am this morning, they said.

It is not clear if the pilgrims were returning after the darshan. The tree fell due to strong winds in the area.

Following the incident, electric and telephone cables got snapped. With help from the emergency operations team, NDRF, the branches were removed and the injured were rushed to Pamba hospital.

At least six people have been referred to Kottayam Medical college hospital, police said..

