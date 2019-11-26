President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by "constitutional morality"

Addressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitution Day, he said B R Ambedkar, while underlining theimportance of constitutional morality, had emphasised that itsessence was to regard the Constitution as supreme and tofollow constitutionally-mandated procedures.

