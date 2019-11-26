International Development News
Development News Edition

Want to return for duty, but treated as Maoists, terrorists: TSRTC employees

Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who have been detained by police while reporting for duty, alleged on Tuesday that there were being treated like Maoists and terrorists.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:05 IST
Want to return for duty, but treated as Maoists, terrorists: TSRTC employees
TSRTC employees clash with police in Hyderabad on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who have been detained by police while reporting for duty, alleged on Tuesday that there were being treated like Maoists and terrorists. "We were ready to join our duties but the government is not ready to accept it. Since 4 am, we have been waiting for the manager to accept our application but we are being detained instead," Rajkumar, an RTC employee at Barkatpura depot here, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another RTC employee Govind Rao said he was not allowed to have his breakfast and condemned the detention by police. "We are being treated as Maoists and terrorists in the state. We have served in TSRTC for so many years. This is not correct. Few of our employees reached the depot to submit an application to the depot manager allowing us to resume our duties. But we got detained by the police. I was not allowed to have breakfast. This is not the way to treat us," Rao said.

Police detained 100 TSRTC workers ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to re-join services. The detained employees were taken to Osmania University Police Station. The Telangana High Court on November 23 refused to adjudicate on the issue of strike by around 48,000 TSRTC employees. It decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement. Also, the state government has said it will not accept the agitating employees back for work.

Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. A two-tier police system was put in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station. The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate. Police forces also blocked RTC employees at the Kacheguda Railway Station.

A state cabinet meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan here on November 28 (Thursday). There is a possibility that it could be extended by a day. The RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues during the meeting. The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation committed suicide. The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish royal couple to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 5

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen&#160;Silvia will begin their two-day visit to Uttarakhand on December 5. The Swedish royal couple will visit the Corbett National Park as well as the Ganga river besides attending the inauguration of...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan probes two executives for security law breaches over China meddling claims

Taiwan is investigating two executives at a Hong Kong-listed company on suspicion of violating the countrys National Security Act, prosecutors said on Tuesday, after they were named in a report about Chinese meddling.The company, China Inno...

Bharatnatyam performance to interpret Gandhian values for current times

Renowned classical dancer Geeta Chandran will explore key concepts of Gandhian philosophy and ideology including non-violence through a mix of Bharatnatyam and contemporary dance movements. Comprising six themes, the solo performance titled...

Murder convict booked for jumping parole in Palghar

An offence has been registered against a convict, serving life sentence at Punes Yerwada Jail, for jumping parole, police here said on Tuesday. Kashinath Palwa 55, a resident of Vikramgadh in Maharashtras Palghar district, was serving life...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019