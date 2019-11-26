International Development News
Haryana: DGP Crime administers Constitution Day pledge at Police Headquarters

Constitution Day was celebrated at the Haryana Police Headquarters Panchkula on Tuesday in the presence of Director General of Police, Crime PK Agrawal and other senior officers.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Constitution Day was celebrated at the Haryana Police Headquarters Panchkula on Tuesday in the presence of Director General of Police, Crime PK Agrawal and other senior officers. On this occasion, Agrawal administered the pledge to a large number of staff members who attended the pledge ceremony, an official statement said.

Among others present on this occasion include ADGP Admin and IT AS Chawla, IG STF Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IDIG CID Satender Kumar Gupta, DIG STF Satheesh Balan, SP STF Rajesh Duggal, SP CAW Manisha Choudhry, AIG Provisioning Vinod Kumar and other police officers. Constitution Day is celebrated to mark the adopting of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on 26th January 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. The declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

