Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition against SC's Ayodhya verdict, says Abdul Razzaq Khan

The Sunni Waqf Board on Tuesday decided that it will not file a review petition in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, as per Abdul Razzaq Khan. Speaking to media, the Sunni Waqf Board member said, "Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed."

"There was no discussion about the land which will be offered by the government. When the land will be offered, then a meeting of the board will commence about it," he added. Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

