International Development News
Development News Edition

Tiger from Panna reserve travels 150 km to UP: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:15 IST
Tiger from Panna reserve travels 150 km to UP: Official

A forest official from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday claimed that a tiger from the state's Panna National Park has travelled 150 km and entered a village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Some forest officials from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh spotted the big cat at Gelhori village on the border of Mahoba and Hamirpur districts two days ago, Panna Tiger Reserve's (PTR) field director K S Bhadoria said.

"As the tiger on the move does not have a radio collar, we have asked the UP forest officials to share details of the animal to identify it," Bhadoria said. The big cat may have travelled along the Ken River that runs through the tiger reserve and traverses the two states, the official said.

Big cats have ventured out of PTR, which is spread over 542.67 km, in the past as well, he added. In 2009, the entire tiger population in PTR was eliminated because of poaching and other reasons, after which a tiger revival programme was introduced in 2013.

The plan has been successful as the number of tigers has reached over 50 in the last 10 years. "We now have more than 50 tigers, including adults and cubs," Bhadoria said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan calls on Turks to dump foreign currencies and embrace lira

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Turks to leave the dollar and convert their foreign currencies to Turkish lira in order to boost the currency and show patriotism.Leave the dollar and the rest. Lets turn to our money, the Turki...

Train services resume in Kashmir Valley: Railways

Train services on the Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir Valley resumed on Tuesday, more than three months after they were suspended due to security reasons, the railways said. The resumption of services came after days of the trial run.Ra...

Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' adds Rhys Darby, Angus Simpson to cast

Director Taika Waititis new feature, Next Goal Wins, has added actors Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson, Chris Alosio and Sisa Grey to its cast. According to Deadline, the sports drama is currently in production in Hawaii.The story follows Dutch co...

Last elimination match of RAC 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar to kick-off

The last match of the elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup RAC 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar kicks off on Sunday, 1 December at 1500 local time 1400 CAT at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo Madagascar.Nigerias Black Stallion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019