International Development News
Development News Edition

Blocking internet is justified to prevent terror acts on dark web: Centre tells SC on Kashmir

The Central government on Tuesday said that blocking internet in Jammu and Kahmir is a "justified" act to prevent terror activities on the dark web

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:31 IST
Blocking internet is justified to prevent terror acts on dark web: Centre tells SC on Kashmir
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Tuesday said that blocking internet in Jammu and Kahmir is a "justified" act to prevent terror activities on the dark web. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, made the contentions in the Supreme Court on petitions filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with respect to the imposition of communication and other blockades in the region.

"Blocking internet is justified to prevent terror acts on dark web. WhatsApp and telegrams applications can be used to spread messages," Mehta told a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana. The dark web refers to encrypted online content that is not indexed by conventional search engines.

"Jihad now-a-days takes place on the internet. It is a global phenomenon. The jihadi leaders can engage through internet to spread hatred and illegal activities," Mehta added. Mehta said that the internet enables "mass spread of information" by vested parties to promote violence.

He added, the freedom of speech and expression is there in Jammu and Kashmir but inciting speeches must be stopped. While justifying certain restrictions imposed in the region, he said that "least restrictive measures" have been levied keeping in mind the inconvenience it may cause to people.

"No individual movement was restricted. Public movement and people's gathering were restricted to avoid any untoward situation to happen." Speaking on the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin who had alleged that following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the government disabled various media activities, Mehta said, "Newspapers are different from internet. Newspapers are one-sided communication."

In August, the central government had scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region. Normalcy is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir as mobile and landline services have been restored in both UTs and restrictions under Section 144 on movement withdrawn or relaxed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

India GDP growth in Q2 at 4.7 pc; FY20 forecast at 5.6 pc: Ind-Ra

Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 per cent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday, as it lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal for the fourth time. The I...

UPDATE 5-Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administrations assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that no one is abo...

'Reality test' speaks otherwise of Kejriwal's water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a reality test conducted to establish the veracity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals claim that there is no problem related to water quality in the city.We went to all the plac...

UPDATE 2-Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year

Russia hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said in an interview with RIA news agency published on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019