Constitution and democracy more powerful than power, money: Ashok Chavan after Fadnavis' resignation

Soon after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from their posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that today it was proved that constitution and democracy are more powerful than power and money. "Constitution and democracy are more powerful than power and money, this is proved today," Chavan tweeted.

Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. "We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision.

Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

