Nine injured after multiple vehicles crash into truck in UP

Over a dozen vehicles crashed into a stationary truck due to heavy fog leaving nine people injured on National Highway 28 in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Tuesday, police said. The vehicles were coming from Lucknow and rammed into the truck from behind, they said.

The incident happened under Khalilabad Kotwali police station area near Chureb village, they added. The locals present at the spot rescued the victims and informed the police.

Poor visibility due to heavy fog led to the accident, the police official said, adding that five of the injured were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

