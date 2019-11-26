Rajya Sabha resolves to fight scourge of terrorism

On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday resolved to fight the "scourge of terror" with determination and fortitude to protect and strengthen the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. As the House assembled at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, who was in the chair, said that the House remembers the supreme sacrifices made by the brave security personnel who fought valiantly to defeat the sinister motives of the terrorists.

The members also observed silence as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the attack which left 166 people dead and over 300 injured as 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. "I am sure that the whole House will join me in condemning such an incident in unequivocal and harshest terms. We resolve to fight the scourge of terror with determination and fortitude and devote ourselves to protect and strengthen the sovereignty and integrity of of our nation," he said.

The Deputy Chairman also paid tributes to the security forces for being vigilant and dutiful in protecting the country and securing the liberty and freedom of the citizens.

