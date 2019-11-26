Woman techie fatally knocked down by bus

A 34-year-old woman ITemployee died on the spot after a TSRTC bus hit her two-wheeler here on Tuesday, police said

The driver, hired temporarily by the Telangana StateRoad Transport Corporation in the wake of the recent busstrike in the state, was beaten up by passersby after theaccident, the police said

Traffic police intervened and the driver was handedover to them. VVKNVG NVG

