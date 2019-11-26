International Development News
The post of constitutional head of Bengal is seriously

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Tuesday hit out at it saying the post of the constitutional head of the state has been "seriously compromised". The situation is "unprecedented and challenging", he said and asked the lawmakers to listen to their conscience.

Dhankhar was speaking at the special session of West Bengal assembly on 'Constitution Day' to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. "The post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. This is unprecedented and challenging situation. I would call upon the lawmakers to ask their conscience," the governor said.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July. TMC lawmakers were heard shouting 'Jai Bangla, Jai Hind' as he left the house..

