NYK annual budget hiked to Rs 415 cr: Jt secy

The Centre has increased the annual budget for the Nehru Yuva Kendra programmes to Rs 415 crore and plans to fill six vacant posts of district youth coordinators in Rajasthan before soon, said Union Ministry of Youth Affairs' Joint Secretary Asit Singh here on Tuesday. Singh, who is also the director general of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, held a meeting of state officials here and reviewed the ongoing programs in the state.

Singh said 16 District Youth Coordinators have been posted in Rajasthan and vacant posts of six district youth coordinators will also be filled soon. He said the annual budget of the programs of Nehru Yuva Kendra has been increased from Rs 212 crores to about Rs 415 crores.

NYK State Director Bhuvnesh Jain said 579 National Youth Volunteers have been trained in Rajasthan. Nehru Yuva Kendra is the largest grassroots level youth organisation in the world, set up to integrate youth power on the principle of voluntarism, self-help and community participation.

