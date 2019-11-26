Oil India launches free healthcare services in Assam,

State-run Oil India Ltd on Tuesday launched free primary healthcare services through mobile medical vans for under-privileged communities in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative, taken by the central public sector undertaking through its corporate social responsibility, will benefit people living in the operational areas of the company in two states of the north-east region, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said after flagging off seven mobile medical vans here.

"Considering the availability of doctors in rural and tea garden areas, the project will provide benefits to the people to a great extent," said the union minister of state for food processing industries. The oil-exploration major has partnered with an NGO, Piramal Swasthya, for implementation of the 'Sparsha' project for the next four years, an official said.

"Oil India Limited is extending mobile dispensary services in the remote parts of its operational areas of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of Assam and Changlang district of Arunchal Pradesh, where medical services are not readily accessible," company's Executive Director (HR&A) R K Talukdar said..

