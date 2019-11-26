International Development News
Constitution represents people's hopes and aspirations: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:47 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:47 IST
The Constitution is a fundamental part of the lives of Indians and it represents people's hopes as well as aspirations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event organised to mark the Constitution Day.

"The Indian Constitution is more than just a set of articles and schedules. It represents our hopes and aspirations; an ideal of the society that we are striving to be," Jaishankar said.

