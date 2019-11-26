Coast Guard commander discusses security with TN Governor

Increasing challenge to security and safety at sea was discussed by Coast Guard Commander (eastern seaboard) and additional director general V S Pathania with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday. Strengthening the maritime domain of Tamil Nadu also came up during the discussion, a Raj Bhavan press release said here.

The Governor was assured by the Coast Guard commander that it would continue to provide rescue and relief to the fishermen whenever they were in distress at sea, the release said. Pathania was accompanied by Inspector General Commander Coast Guard region S Paramesh, it said..

