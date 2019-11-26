International Development News
Gujarat CM unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue at school

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Gandhiji in the premises of the School for Deaf-Mutes Society here as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma. The school, located on Ashram Road, was founded in 1908 to provide education to students with speech, hearing and visual impairments. Gandhiji laid the foundation stone of the institute in 1928. It provides education over 700 students.

In his address after the unveiling, CM Rupani said the Gandhian way of life would eventually prevail over capitalism and communism, and urged people to walk on the path shown by the Mahatma, a government release said. Rupani informed the audience the state government's monthly grant per student of Rs 1,600 for such institutions has been increased recently to Rs 2,100.

He said the formation of State Divyang Board reflects his government's commitment to provide support to specially- abled students and their parents..

