Incidents bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:01 IST
Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states.

The 'India Corruption Survey 2019', which received 1,90,000 responses from people in 248 districts, also stated that 51 per cent Indians paid a bribe in the last 12 months.

The survey was conducted by Transparency International India, which is a non-political, independent and non-governmental anti-corruption organisation.

