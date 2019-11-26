International Development News
Development News Edition

Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:05 IST
Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a "back-to-village" programme in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the government's much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in some militancy-hit areas. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, who was leading the meeting with villagers at Badazgam, was escorted out of the venue safely as security personnel engaged with the militants, officials said.

Three persons -- village sarpanch Rafiq Shah and government employees Manzoor Parray and Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh -- suffered injuring and were rushed to the district hospital, they said. Shah and Sheikh died at the hospital.

Parray was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar and his condition was stated to be critical, the officials said. Other government officials, including Joint Director (Education) Bilal Khursheed, were taken away from the venue.

The second phase of "back-to-village" programme started from November 25 after the first Lt Governor of the the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu, said 5,000 officers will reach out to the people in each panchayat. The first phase of the first-of-its-kind initiative to reach out to the people at the grassroots was held from June 20 to 27 across 4,483 panchayats. The first phase drew good response from the public.

However, Tuesday's incident in Anantnag may push the government to revisit the programme in Kashmir Valley, especially in the militancy-hit south Kashmir, the officials said. The pressure on the state police was increasing as terrorists managed to sneak into Srinagar City, which witnessed an explosion in a market near Kashmir University in the Hazratbal area Tuesday evening. Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray named leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' unanimously; set to become CM

Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra after a resolution proposing his name was passed unanimously by all MLAs of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress here on Tuesday, hours after Devendra Fa...

REFILE-Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa. ...

UPDATE 1-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible disorientation of the crew during bad weather led to the fatal crash in Russia in 2016 of a Flydubai passenger jet, according to a report published by Russias Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.The Boeing 737-...

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019