Guv calls upon people to live up to the ideals of Constitution

  PTI
  Itanagar
  26-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the people of the state to live up to the ideals of the Constitution. Participating in a function at the state Assembly secretariat here to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the governor said that the ideals and dynamism of the Constitution sets the tone of the development and strive to protect and preserve the foundational ethics.

While complimenting Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and his team for organising the maiden event, Mishra expressed his hope that the event will create awareness, values and importance of the Constitution. He said the Constitution of India is a vibrant, democratic and living Constitution with its distinct features the preamble, the concept of federation, fundamental duties and directive principles.

"It has provisions to cope up with the national imperatives and the march of time," the governor said, adding in the Indian federation system, the nation is cemented and attachment is unalterable. The governor, while highlighting about the 'fundamental duties' of the Constitution said that if the people of India want to stay strong, sovereign and developed, they must abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the national flag and the national anthem.

He advised the people to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform as enshrined in the Constitution. Mishra further advised the parents to provide opportunities for education to their children between the age of six to 14-years.

"We must look beyond our child or wards and provide educational opportunities to those who are needy poor and downtrodden," he said. The governor advocated for the 'One Nation, One Constitution' concept and commended the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, which he termed as draconian.

On the occasion, the governor gave away prizes to the winners of the debate competition, 'Abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution', organized by the Assembly on the occasion..

