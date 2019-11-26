International Development News
Development News Edition

NHRC notice to J'khand DGP for custodial death of alleged Naxal supporter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:16 IST
NHRC notice to J'khand DGP for custodial death of alleged Naxal supporter

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Jharkhand Director General of Police seeking a detailed report on the death of a suspected Naxalite supporter in police custody in the state. According to media reports, a resident of Kedi Mau village in Hunterganj in the state's Chatra district was taken into custody by police on November 24 on the suspicion that he was a supporter of Naxalites. The villager later died in police custody.

The reports said that the deceased's family members and villagers had said that the victim was a farmer and he had been illegally arrested, physically tortured and killed by police personnel. Reportedly, the police team had asked him to guide them in the forest to arrest some Naxalites.

The Commission has observed that even if the police personnel had the apprehension that the victim was involved in Naxal activities, his death in police custody cannot be justified in any manner. "Apparently, the victim died in police custody and the sequence of events is indicative of possible abuse of power by the police force, violating the right to life of the deceased. A precious life has been lost and it is indeed a matter of concern for the Commission," the NHRC said.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the DGP, Jharkhand calling for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks including the inquest report, Magisterial Enquiry report, post-mortem examination report along with its video CD, and the record of treatment at a primary health centre and the district hospital where the deceased was reportedly taken before death. The Commission has also directed the DGP, Jharkhand to sensitize the officers concerned and submit an explanation as to why this matter was not reported to the commission within the stipulated 24 hours of the occurrence of the custodial death in spite of specific directions given to all the state authorities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel

Terming the neutralisation Jammu and Kashmir-centric articles 370 and 35A a historic step, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Addressing a special joint sit...

Overnight coup to form govt proves to be failed gambit for BJP

The overnight coup that installed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister has turned out to be a failed BJP gambit to capture power, uniting its rivals in the wake and exposing it to the charge of abusing constitutional positions an...

26/11: Ishaat Hussain says right intent can make good leaders

A former finance director at Tata Sons Ishaat Hussain on Tuesday emphasised the need for having good leaders with the right intent to ensure good governance. Speaking at an event organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust to comm...

Expert Opinion on Analytics-as-a-Service for Business Transformation

Analytics-as-a-service is the provision of analytical software and operations to be delivered through web-based technologies. These solutions are specialized in offering an alternative to develop internal hardware to perform business analyt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019