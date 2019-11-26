NHRC notice to J'khand DGP for custodial death of alleged Naxal supporter

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Jharkhand Director General of Police seeking a detailed report on the death of a suspected Naxalite supporter in police custody in the state. According to media reports, a resident of Kedi Mau village in Hunterganj in the state's Chatra district was taken into custody by police on November 24 on the suspicion that he was a supporter of Naxalites. The villager later died in police custody.

The reports said that the deceased's family members and villagers had said that the victim was a farmer and he had been illegally arrested, physically tortured and killed by police personnel. Reportedly, the police team had asked him to guide them in the forest to arrest some Naxalites.

The Commission has observed that even if the police personnel had the apprehension that the victim was involved in Naxal activities, his death in police custody cannot be justified in any manner. "Apparently, the victim died in police custody and the sequence of events is indicative of possible abuse of power by the police force, violating the right to life of the deceased. A precious life has been lost and it is indeed a matter of concern for the Commission," the NHRC said.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the DGP, Jharkhand calling for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks including the inquest report, Magisterial Enquiry report, post-mortem examination report along with its video CD, and the record of treatment at a primary health centre and the district hospital where the deceased was reportedly taken before death. The Commission has also directed the DGP, Jharkhand to sensitize the officers concerned and submit an explanation as to why this matter was not reported to the commission within the stipulated 24 hours of the occurrence of the custodial death in spite of specific directions given to all the state authorities, it said.

