Review meeting on security issues at Indo-Pak Border held

A meeting to review the security issues at the Indo-Pak Border was held here on Tuesday. During the meeting at the home department, chief secretary D B Gupta said that proper coordination should be established between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police.

He said that quick decisions should be taken by both the sides in the matters of infiltration through joint investigation committees. Roads should be repaired in strategically sensitive border areas and CCTV cameras should be installed at places like petrol pumps to help prevent infiltration, he added.

The chief secretary further said that police clearance should be ensured in a timely manner to prevent illegal mining in border areas. He said that a monthly review meeting of the BSF and the district administration should be held for exchange of information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)