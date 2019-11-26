Swearing-in of Sena-NCP-Cong govt in Maharashtra to be
Swearing-in of Sena-NCP-Cong govt in Maharashtra to beheld at Shivaji Park on Dec 1: NCP's Nawab Malik.
