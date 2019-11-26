MP govt sanctions Rs 22 cr for 'Ram Gaman Path' project

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced various measures to reach out to the saffron constituency, including development of 'Ram Gaman Path' and Narmada Parikrama route, besides hiking honorarium of 'Pujaris' (Hindu priests). The government also sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the 'Ram Gaman Path' project.

The development of the mythological route from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak, undertaken by Lord Ram during his 14-year-old exile, was one of the promises made by the Congress in its 2018 assembly poll manifesto. Fulfilling another poll promise, the state government also hiked the honorairum for 'pujaris', a state minister said.

"The state government will start work on the Ram Gaman Path, a route from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak. The sacred writings of the epic Ramayana would be depicted throughout this route," Public Relations Minister PC Sharma told a press conference. He said a replica of the Ram Gaman Path would be developed in Bhopal.

The minister alleged the erstwhile BJP government did a "lip service" for the cause of the project while in power for the last 15 years till 2018. "Besides increasing honorarium of 21,000 priests, the state government is also planning to issue pattas (lease rights) to the temples constructed on government land," Sharma said.

The minister further said a Rs 300-crore project for developing surroundings of the famous Mahakal temple is being implemented. Informing about implementation of other promises made during the 2018 assembly polls, Sharma said, "The state government is also going to develop Narmada Parikrama route (circumambulation of the river Narmada),which is used by the devotees".

A total of 18 dharmshalas (lodges) would be developed on this route in addition to other facilities. The minister reiterated the state government would develop film cities in Bhopal and Indore to facilitate shooting of movies and serials..

