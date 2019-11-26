Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1

Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCPand Congress will stake claim to form government inMaharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said

The three parties named Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray astheir nominee for the chief minister's post at a meeting here

"Key leaders of the three parties will meet Governorto stake claim to form government in Maharashtra...theswearing-in ceremony will take place on December 1," Maliktold reporters after the meeting.

