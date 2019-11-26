Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1
Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCPand Congress will stake claim to form government inMaharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said
The three parties named Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray astheir nominee for the chief minister's post at a meeting here
"Key leaders of the three parties will meet Governorto stake claim to form government in Maharashtra...theswearing-in ceremony will take place on December 1," Maliktold reporters after the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawab Malik
- Shiv Sena
- Congress
- Uddhav Thackeray
- NCP
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant announces his decision to quit NDA govt
Cong meet underway to decide on supporting Shiv Sena
NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi
When I have resigned, you can understand what it means: Sawant when asked if Shiv Sena has quit NDA.