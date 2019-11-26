International Development News
Development News Edition

CRIME BRIEFS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:52 IST
CRIME BRIEFS

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from bust and Metro commuters in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, they said.

"On Monday, the accused was arrested from near Kalindi Kunj Ghat after police got a tip-off regarding him. Total 15 mobile phones were recovered from his possession," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). Police said that his friends used to call him "Bambaiya" as at the age of 15, he ran away twice from his home to Mumbai to become a film actor. PTI NIT

*********************

Three held for smuggling liquor in Delhi New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) In two separate incidents, three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, police arrested two persons on Tuesday. "The accused were identified as Rahul (20) and Akash (22). They were arrested in Samaypur Badli area at around 1:59 am on Tuesday," said Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).

Total 62 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. In another incident, a person was arrested from North Delhi's Burari area. Police said that it was his first attempt but his luck ran out and he was nabbed.

The accused, identified as Praveen, was carrying 30 boxes of illicit liquor in a car. He stays with his grandmother in Burari and it was his first attempt of smuggling illicit liquor in city, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a new scheme to pay Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for procuring paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering to the discussions on the demand propos...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019