CRIME BRIEFS

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from bust and Metro commuters in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, they said.

"On Monday, the accused was arrested from near Kalindi Kunj Ghat after police got a tip-off regarding him. Total 15 mobile phones were recovered from his possession," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). Police said that his friends used to call him "Bambaiya" as at the age of 15, he ran away twice from his home to Mumbai to become a film actor. PTI NIT

Three held for smuggling liquor in Delhi New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) In two separate incidents, three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, police arrested two persons on Tuesday. "The accused were identified as Rahul (20) and Akash (22). They were arrested in Samaypur Badli area at around 1:59 am on Tuesday," said Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).

Total 62 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. In another incident, a person was arrested from North Delhi's Burari area. Police said that it was his first attempt but his luck ran out and he was nabbed.

The accused, identified as Praveen, was carrying 30 boxes of illicit liquor in a car. He stays with his grandmother in Burari and it was his first attempt of smuggling illicit liquor in city, a senior police officer said.

