International Development News
Development News Edition

Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad appointed CMD of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:10 IST
Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad appointed CMD of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad was on Tuesday appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder Ltd, a Personnel Ministry order said. He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation that is January 31, 2023, it said.

Prasad was commissioned into the Indian Navy as an engineering officer in July 1983 and holds a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and is also a M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies. An alumnus of the Sainik School Tilaiya and the National Defence Academy, he has held various important positions in the Indian Navy, including operations, staff dockyard and strategic projects.

He has served onboard frontline warships the Talwar, Ranjit and Rana, and also as the Fleet Engineer Officer of Eastern Fleet. He has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for his distinguished services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019