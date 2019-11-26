Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad appointed CMD of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad was on Tuesday appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder Ltd, a Personnel Ministry order said. He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation that is January 31, 2023, it said.

Prasad was commissioned into the Indian Navy as an engineering officer in July 1983 and holds a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and is also a M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies. An alumnus of the Sainik School Tilaiya and the National Defence Academy, he has held various important positions in the Indian Navy, including operations, staff dockyard and strategic projects.

He has served onboard frontline warships the Talwar, Ranjit and Rana, and also as the Fleet Engineer Officer of Eastern Fleet. He has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for his distinguished services.

