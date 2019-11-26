Four held for snatching mobile phones in NCR

The Sahibabad police arrested four persons for allegedly snatching mobile phones and wallets from train passengers and passersby in the National Capital Region, officials said on Tuesday. They were identified as Chand Ibrahim, Zunaid, Akash and Chand, they said.

The accused were arrested from Delhi's Shalimar Garden area on Monday night following a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. Chand, the gang leader, confessed that he and his associates looted passersby in the National Capital Region, he said.

The gang members used to sell the stolen mobile phones to a shopkeeper in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area, the police said. A total of 41 Android mobile phones, one country-made pistol, three cartridges, three knives, a scooter and a motorbike used in commission of crime were recovered from the accused, they said.

According to police, fourteen robbery cases have been registered against Chand in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

