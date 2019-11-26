ED takes possession of immovable properties belonging to Zahoor Watali, family members

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken physical possession of immovable properties worth Rs 6.20 crore belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in the matter of terror financing by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa and others. These properties are in the form of parcels of land and are situated at Village Sozeith Goripora, Tehsil Narbal, District Budgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The attachment of these immovable properties has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA). These attachments were made in the ongoing investigations under PMLA in the case against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others.

An official statement in this regard said, "ED initiated investigation under PMLA based on Charge Sheet filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under Section 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC, 1860 read with Section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967." "Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali has been found to be involved in raising funds and acting as a financial conduit for Hurriyat Leaders. He was remitting funds to the Hurriyat leaders and separatists. All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other secessionists instigated the general public, especially the youth, to observe strikes and resort to violence especially stone-pelting on the security forces at encounter sites," the statement added.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that accused Naval Kishore Kapoor was instrumental in mobilizing funds from unknown sources in Dubai and remitted the same to Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his company M/s Trison Farms and Construction Pvt. Ltd. The statement said, "The said transactions were carried out in the guise of a lease agreement between M/s Trison Farms and Construction Pvt. Ltd. and Naval Kishore Kapoor which was found to be only a legal facade to bring funds from unknown sources in Dubai to India. The funds involved in such transactions have been considered as Proceeds of Crime in terms of the Provisions of PMLA."

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

