International Development News
Development News Edition

Student stabbed by classmate inside school in UP's Shamli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:28 IST
Student stabbed by classmate inside school in UP's Shamli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate inside a school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Saint R C convent school in the district on Tuesday and the injured class 12 student identified as Amit Sharma was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, they said.

Sharma was stabbed by his junior Ritik Kataria, a student of class 11 following a confrontation between them, Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said. A case has been registered against Kataria who is absconding, he added.

According to the chairman of the school, Arvind Singhal, Kataria was expelled from the school immediately after the incident was reported to the school management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct horror film 'Invisible Woman'

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks has found her next project she is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film set at Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Charlies Angels director will also produce the movie with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019