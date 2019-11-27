Student stabbed by junior inside school in UP's Shamli

A class 12 student was allegedly stabbed by his junior inside a school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Saint R C convent school in the district on Tuesday and the injured student identified as Amit Sharma was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, they said.

Sharma was stabbed by Ritik Katraia, a student of class 11 following a confrontation between them, Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said. A case has been registered against Kataria who is absconding, he added.

According to the chairman of the school, Arvind Singhal, Kataria was expelled from the school immediately after the incident was reported to the school management.

