UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.

More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramesh, Parvinder, Vishal, Ashu, Navin Jain, Sunny and Rohit.

